58,292 Shares in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 58,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fisker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Fisker by 1,197.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Fisker by 354.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Fisker by 640.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 6,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fisker stock opened at $21.16 on Monday. Fisker Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $31.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.16.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fisker Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FSR shares. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Fisker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fisker from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Fisker in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.07.

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

