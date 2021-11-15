$651.87 Million in Sales Expected for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to post sales of $651.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Transocean’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $672.10 million and the lowest is $615.00 million. Transocean reported sales of $690.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Transocean will report full-year sales of $2.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Transocean.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.16 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

Shares of NYSE:RIG traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.37. 521,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,958,984. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Transocean has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $5.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Transocean in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Transocean in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Transocean in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Transocean in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Transocean in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

