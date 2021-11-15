70489 (PAA.TO) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share (TSE:PAA)

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of 70489 (PAA.TO) in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will earn $1.02 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.57. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO)’s FY2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

70489 has a 52-week low of C$18.00 and a 52-week high of C$25.67.

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

