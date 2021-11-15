$726.13 Million in Sales Expected for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) will announce sales of $726.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $676.80 million and the highest is $797.19 million. LGI Homes reported sales of $897.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full year sales of $2.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LGI Homes.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.02. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 36.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS.

LGIH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.17.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $142.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.46. LGI Homes has a fifty-two week low of $95.54 and a fifty-two week high of $188.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 13.59 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LGIH. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 1,518.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LGI Homes (LGIH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.