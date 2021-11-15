$756.22 Million in Sales Expected for Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) will post $756.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $754.50 million and the highest is $759.48 million. Rackspace Technology reported sales of $681.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full year sales of $3.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.03 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. Rackspace Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

RXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays lowered Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 63.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 125.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 57,398 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 8.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 24,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter valued at $5,546,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 25.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,004,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,277,000 after purchasing an additional 201,923 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RXT traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,650,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,805. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.17. Rackspace Technology has a 12 month low of $13.07 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

