774,444 Shares in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 774,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,688,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.21% of Chindata Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter worth $51,429,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Chindata Group by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,844,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369,618 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,875,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Chindata Group by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,275,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,157 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in Chindata Group by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,777,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.66.

Shares of CD stock opened at $10.40 on Monday. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $27.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.33 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $106.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.39 million. Chindata Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

