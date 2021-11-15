$80.08 Million in Sales Expected for CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) This Quarter

Analysts expect CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) to post $80.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CalAmp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $79.30 million and the highest is $80.80 million. CalAmp posted sales of $88.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full year sales of $324.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $323.40 million to $326.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $349.66 million, with estimates ranging from $341.47 million to $358.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $79.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.91 million. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on CalAmp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of CalAmp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAMP. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 27.2% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,239,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,231,000 after buying an additional 693,157 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of CalAmp by 594.3% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 610,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 522,400 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,856,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CalAmp by 14.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,739,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,126,000 after buying an additional 221,729 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in CalAmp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAMP stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,605. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.81. CalAmp has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.92 million, a PE ratio of -8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 2.48.

CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

