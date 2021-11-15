$82.18 Million in Sales Expected for BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) to announce sales of $82.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BGSF’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $84.00 million and the lowest is $80.35 million. BGSF reported sales of $69.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BGSF will report full-year sales of $306.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $304.81 million to $308.46 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $327.81 million, with estimates ranging from $325.77 million to $329.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BGSF.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.13. BGSF had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BGSF from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other BGSF news, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. purchased 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,534.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Hailey bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $342,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 29,998 shares of company stock worth $406,307 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in BGSF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 608,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 76,356 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of BGSF by 5.8% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 569,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 31,012 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in BGSF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 420,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after buying an additional 55,950 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BGSF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after buying an additional 29,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BGSF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 184,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 31,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

BGSF traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $15.29. 940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,292. BGSF has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $159.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

About BGSF

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

