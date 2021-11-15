88mph Hits Market Capitalization of $22.79 Million (MPH)

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 15th. During the last week, 88mph has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar. One 88mph coin can currently be purchased for $58.76 or 0.00094506 BTC on popular exchanges. 88mph has a total market cap of $22.79 million and $343,836.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00049328 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.80 or 0.00221622 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00010593 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001599 BTC.

About 88mph

88mph (CRYPTO:MPH) is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 402,380 coins and its circulating supply is 387,832 coins. The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp . 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

88mph Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 88mph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 88mph using one of the exchanges listed above.

