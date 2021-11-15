98,878 Shares in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 98,878 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,666,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Autoliv at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,676,000. Kiltearn Partners LLP grew its stake in Autoliv by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 423,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,352,000 after acquiring an additional 223,900 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Autoliv by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 563,693 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,019,000 after acquiring an additional 173,077 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Autoliv by 229.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 172,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,989,000 after acquiring an additional 119,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in Autoliv by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 145,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,244,000 after acquiring an additional 90,929 shares in the last quarter. 36.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. BNP Paribas lowered Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Autoliv from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Autoliv from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.86.

ALV opened at $102.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.80. Autoliv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.83 and a twelve month high of $108.76.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.60). Autoliv had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

In related news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $123,798.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,093.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.