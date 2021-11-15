Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aadi Bioscience Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Aadi Bioscience Inc., formerly known as Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AADI. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $22.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

AADI traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 872 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,770. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.84. Aadi Bioscience has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $49.80. The stock has a market cap of $75.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.45.

In other news, Director Caley Castelein acquired 259,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.08 per share, with a total value of $3,400,773.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AADI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Aadi Bioscience by 7.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,941,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 142,494 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aadi Bioscience in the first quarter worth about $1,290,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aadi Bioscience by 500.8% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 59,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aadi Bioscience by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,774,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 49,256 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Aadi Bioscience in the second quarter worth about $135,000.

Aadi Bioscience Company Profile

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

