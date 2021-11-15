AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Trading 7.6% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $16.74 and last traded at $16.16. 24,340 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,693,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.02.

Specifically, CFO Andrew Booth purchased 53,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $788,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae purchased 202,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $2,995,689.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.15.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABCL. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.