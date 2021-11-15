ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Upgraded to Underperform by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) to an underperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AAVMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €11.30 ($13.29) to €13.00 ($15.29) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.00 ($15.29) to €13.50 ($15.88) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank raised ABN AMRO Bank to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays raised ABN AMRO Bank to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from $10.60 to $11.20 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS AAVMY opened at $14.76 on Thursday. ABN AMRO Bank has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $15.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.25.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

