Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Buys 1,450 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 5.3% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in American Electric Power by 3.0% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 0.6% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 23,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

AEP opened at $82.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.03. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $91.49.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

Several research firms recently commented on AEP. Mizuho dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.27.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $177,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $537,999 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

