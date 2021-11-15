Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Buys 1,752 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up 2.3% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $15,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,540,285,000 after purchasing an additional 769,762 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,121,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,615,814,000 after purchasing an additional 95,598 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,243,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,684,521,000 after purchasing an additional 584,565 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,570,426,000 after purchasing an additional 175,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 11.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,546,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,101,671,000 after purchasing an additional 555,431 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADP opened at $230.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $97.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.31 and a fifty-two week high of $231.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.25.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

