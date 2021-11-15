Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Deere & Company by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 12,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.32.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $360.97 on Monday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $250.54 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The company has a market capitalization of $111.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.80.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 24.33%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

