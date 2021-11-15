Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Sells 655 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 156,841 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 3.1% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $21,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.96.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 578,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total transaction of $86,736,232.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 840,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.90, for a total value of $125,150,896.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,863,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,102,983. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $148.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.14. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $413.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

