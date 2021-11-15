Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Absolute Software Corporation engages in the business of providing firmware-persistent endpoint security and management solutions. It provides solutions for computer security monitoring and endpoint management industry. The company’s solutions include data protection, lifecycle management, enterprise mobility management and IT service management as well as data loss prevention. Absolute Software Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.42.

Shares of ABST opened at $10.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.99 million, a P/E ratio of -78.30 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.84. Absolute Software has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $21.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently -199.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in Absolute Software by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,958,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,722,000 after buying an additional 93,885 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Absolute Software by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,846,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,100,000 after buying an additional 50,513 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in Absolute Software by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,472,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,494,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Absolute Software by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,296,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after buying an additional 565,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Absolute Software by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,126,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,308,000 after buying an additional 156,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

