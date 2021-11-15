Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 567,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,553 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics were worth $4,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 118,620 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 417.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 37.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 51.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $6.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.83. The company has a market cap of $428.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.80. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $15.60.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, Director Hany Massarany acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 27,353 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $150,441.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

