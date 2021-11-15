Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $372.11

Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $372.11 and last traded at $370.45, with a volume of 3863 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $371.23.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.32.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $343.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.40%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total transaction of $758,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Accenture by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

