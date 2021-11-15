ACoconut (AC) Trading Down 35% Over Last 7 Days

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. ACoconut has a market capitalization of $855,198.46 and $86,056.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000527 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ACoconut has traded down 35% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00036690 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000039 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

ACoconut is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

