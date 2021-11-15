Actinium Price Hits $0.0211 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One Actinium coin can now be bought for $0.0211 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $766,614.03 and approximately $17,178.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Actinium has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 79.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Actinium Profile

ACM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 36,342,000 coins. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

