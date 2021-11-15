adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
ADDYY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered adidas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered adidas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush began coverage on adidas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, adidas has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $203.00.
Shares of ADDYY stock opened at $161.05 on Thursday. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $149.45 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.34.
About adidas
adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.
