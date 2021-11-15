adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ADDYY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered adidas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered adidas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush began coverage on adidas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, adidas has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $203.00.

Shares of ADDYY stock opened at $161.05 on Thursday. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $149.45 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.34.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of adidas by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 475,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,868,000 after buying an additional 54,423 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of adidas by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 33,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of adidas by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in shares of adidas by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of adidas by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. 0.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

