Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,710.86 ($35.42).
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Admiral Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 2,895 ($37.82) to GBX 3,245 ($42.40) in a report on Friday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,730 ($35.67) to GBX 2,710 ($35.41) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,751 ($35.94) to GBX 3,061 ($39.99) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.
In related news, insider Geraint Jones sold 7,050 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,396 ($44.37), for a total value of £239,418 ($312,801.15). Also, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 14,086 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,178 ($41.52), for a total transaction of £447,653.08 ($584,861.61). Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,230 shares of company stock worth $93,064,540.
About Admiral Group
Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.
Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker
Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.