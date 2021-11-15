AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of AdvanSix stock opened at $50.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.62. AdvanSix has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $50.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.73.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 8.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AdvanSix will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is currently 2.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $879,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,085,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdvanSix Company Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

