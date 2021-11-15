Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.40.

AAV has been the subject of several research reports. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$7.25 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

In related news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total transaction of C$2,835,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 860,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,421,931.20.

Shares of TSE:AAV traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$8.33. 595,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,321. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.85, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21. Advantage Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.35.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

