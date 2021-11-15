AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) Short Interest Update

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 640.0% from the October 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 98,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ DWAW traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $38.99. 545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,097. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $41.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.10.

