Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 2.0% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $11,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,800,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,195,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,458,000 after acquiring an additional 124,563 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,169,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,737,000 after buying an additional 64,632 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,234.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 61,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,623,000 after buying an additional 57,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,387,000 after buying an additional 41,141 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOT opened at $262.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $248.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $193.10 and a 1-year high of $264.37.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

