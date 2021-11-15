Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Has $60,000 Stock Holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lessened its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 337.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKG opened at $73.42 on Monday. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $115.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.47 and its 200-day moving average is $81.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.