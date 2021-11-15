Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AFRM has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Affirm from $82.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Affirm from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Affirm from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Affirm from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Affirm from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $148.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.59. The company has a market cap of $40.51 billion and a PE ratio of -47.75. Affirm has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $176.65.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 28.21% and a negative net margin of 73.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Affirm will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Katherine Adkins sold 10,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.17, for a total value of $1,684,153.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 4,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $718,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,096 shares of company stock worth $23,198,819. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Founders Fund V Management LLC bought a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter worth about $362,507,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter worth about $278,280,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Affirm by 32.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,812,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,254,000 after buying an additional 2,633,037 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Affirm by 88.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,229,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,841,000 after buying an additional 1,984,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter worth about $131,557,000. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

