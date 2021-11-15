Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) PT Raised to $185.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $185.00 in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affirm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.40.

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $148.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -47.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79. Affirm has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $176.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.59.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 28.21% and a negative net margin of 73.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Affirm will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Affirm news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 4,106 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $718,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Katherine Adkins sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.57, for a total value of $218,696.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,096 shares of company stock valued at $23,198,819. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 32.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,812,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,037 shares in the last quarter. Founders Fund V Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at about $362,507,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 88.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,229,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,641 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at about $278,280,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 24.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,021,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,506,000 after purchasing an additional 589,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

