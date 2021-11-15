AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) PT Raised to C$56.50

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its target price upped by Pi Financial from C$56.00 to C$56.50 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BOS. CIBC reiterated a buy rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Cormark set a C$53.00 target price on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities raised shares of AirBoss of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$52.90.

TSE BOS opened at C$39.93 on Friday. AirBoss of America has a 12 month low of C$15.09 and a 12 month high of C$43.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.60, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.48.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

