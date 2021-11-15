Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Hits New 12-Month High at $39.04

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.04 and last traded at $38.81, with a volume of 41675 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.14.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

