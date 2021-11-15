Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Raised to “Buy” at Desjardins

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ALYA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alithya Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of ALYA stock opened at $2.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $158.47 million, a P/E ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 0.93. Alithya Group has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $5.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.76.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $83.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alithya Group will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the first quarter valued at $37,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,643,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,930,000 after purchasing an additional 127,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 20.1% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,090,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 349,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 148.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 59,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.47% of the company’s stock.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

