ALK-Abello A/S (OTC:AKBLF) Lowered to “Hold” at DNB Markets

DNB Markets cut shares of ALK-Abello A/S (OTC:AKBLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
AKBLF opened at $469.00 on Friday. ALK-Abello A/S has a 12-month low of $382.00 and a 12-month high of $487.00.
ALK-Abello A/S Company Profile
