ALK-Abello A/S (OTC:AKBLF) Lowered to “Hold” at DNB Markets

DNB Markets cut shares of ALK-Abello A/S (OTC:AKBLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

AKBLF opened at $469.00 on Friday. ALK-Abello A/S has a 12-month low of $382.00 and a 12-month high of $487.00.

ALK-Abello A/S Company Profile

ALK-Abello A/S engages in the production and development of pharmaceutical products to prevent and treat allergies. It also manufactures tablet-based allergy vaccines for pollen, house dust mites, animals, and insect stings. Its treatment comprises allergy vaccines, emergency treatment, and allergy diagnostics.

