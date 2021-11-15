Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $51.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.15% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited is engaged in designing, developing and supplying a broad range of power semiconductors globally, including a portfolio of Power MOSFET and Power IC products. The Company seeks to differentiate itself by integrating its expertise in device physics, process technology, design and advanced packaging to optimize product performance and cost. Its portfolio of products targets high-volume end-market applications, such as notebooks, netbooks, flat panel displays, mobile phone battery packs, set-top boxes, portable media players and power supplies. The products are incorporated into devices by original equipment manufacturers, or OEMs. The Company utilizes third-party foundries for all of its wafer fabrication and it deploys and implements its proprietary MOSFET processes at these third party foundries. The Company relies upon its in-house capacity and an associated provider for most of its packaging and testing requirements. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AOSL. B. Riley increased their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark began coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of AOSL stock traded down $1.32 on Monday, reaching $44.29. The company had a trading volume of 7,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,013. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.98 and a 200-day moving average of $30.09. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $20.16 and a 12 month high of $46.80.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $84,373.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yueh-Se Ho sold 51,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,069,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,692. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 41,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 168,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 73,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 468,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,683,000 after purchasing an additional 88,461 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

