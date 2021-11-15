Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Spence Asset Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,065 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 7.8% of Spence Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $2,125,000. Rice Partnership LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 78.4% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 17.9% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $3,011.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,845.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,674.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,699.00 and a 1 year high of $3,020.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,876.30, for a total transaction of $39,948,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,750.91, for a total transaction of $8,252,730.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,832 shares in the company, valued at $13,292,397.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,074 shares of company stock worth $510,888,230 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,178.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

