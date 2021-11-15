Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.9% of Canandaigua National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 78.4% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.9% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,022,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,992.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,699.00 and a 1 year high of $3,020.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,845.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,674.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,178.21.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,913.00, for a total value of $139,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,730.44, for a total transaction of $37,923,081.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,923,081.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,074 shares of company stock worth $510,888,230. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

