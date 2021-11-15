Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Receives $3,151.05 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the forty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirty-seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,151.05.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,400.00 target price (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $9.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,982.95. 13,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,535,887. The company has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,835.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,636.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,694.00 and a 52 week high of $3,012.29.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 1,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 594 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.