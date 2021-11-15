Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ALSMY. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alstom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC started coverage on Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alstom presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Alstom stock opened at $3.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.43. Alstom has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

