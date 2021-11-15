Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alto Ingredients Inc. is a producer of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. The company is focused on products which includes Health, Home & Beauty; Food & Beverage; Essential Ingredients and Renewable Fuels. Alto Ingredients Inc., formerly known as Pacific Ethanol Inc., is based in SACRAMENTO, Calif. “

ALTO stock opened at $5.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $417.18 million, a PE ratio of -31.83 and a beta of 2.91. Alto Ingredients has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $8.34.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.17). Alto Ingredients had a positive return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alto Ingredients will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Alto Ingredients during the second quarter worth about $65,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alto Ingredients during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Alto Ingredients during the second quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients during the second quarter worth approximately $1,600,000. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

