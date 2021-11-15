Aluna.Social (ALN) Price Hits $0.0661 on Exchanges

Aluna.Social (CURRENCY:ALN) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. One Aluna.Social coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0661 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Aluna.Social has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar. Aluna.Social has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $82,665.00 worth of Aluna.Social was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00051315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.60 or 0.00220474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00010766 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.98 or 0.00086551 BTC.

Aluna.Social Coin Profile

Aluna.Social (ALN) is a coin. Aluna.Social’s total supply is 99,788,846 coins and its circulating supply is 35,779,975 coins. Aluna.Social’s official Twitter account is @AlunaSocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Aluna.Social is a multi-exchange social trading terminal for cryptocurrency traders and investors. It combines a social network with an API trading platform integrated with top crypto exchanges, enabling copy trading features and public profiles featuring unforgeable trading performance and history. “

