Amalgamated Bank Invests $795,000 in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 23,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RadNet by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In other RadNet news, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 3,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $102,151.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,914 shares in the company, valued at $532,283.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $999,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT opened at $31.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.48. RadNet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $38.84.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. RadNet had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $332.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. RadNet’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RDNT. TheStreet downgraded RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays started coverage on RadNet in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

