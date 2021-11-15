Amalgamated Bank Invests $806,000 in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.05% of U.S. Physical Therapy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USPH. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $727,494.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,599.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $232,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on USPH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

USPH opened at $99.74 on Monday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 1.38.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.14%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

