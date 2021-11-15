Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Lifted by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,195 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.6% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hayek Kallen Investment Management grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.6% in the third quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 893 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 1,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Amazon.com by 15.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,742,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Amazon.com by 9.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,766 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,495,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,333,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,100.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,137.12.

AMZN opened at $3,533.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,392.06 and a 200 day moving average of $3,391.07. The company has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,512 shares of company stock valued at $282,644,755. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

