AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Up 6.3%

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) shot up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.67 and last traded at $42.52. 799,106 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 124,515,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMC. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Macquarie downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $11.92.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.25.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($5.70) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 79,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $2,813,915.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $1,327,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 915,397 shares of company stock worth $36,270,354 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,434,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,547,000 after buying an additional 6,992,714 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,015,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,698,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,579 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,211,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,830 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,258,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,380,000 after acquiring an additional 559,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

