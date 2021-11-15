American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,588 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 5,530 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for approximately 1.9% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $13,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 99.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $182.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $141.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 1 year low of $111.90 and a 1 year high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

In other news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.68.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

