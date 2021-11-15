American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) to post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.11). American Superconductor reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.44). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Superconductor.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $27.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

AMSC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised American Superconductor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSC traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,702. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.98. The stock has a market cap of $442.11 million, a P/E ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.14. American Superconductor has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $31.78.

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 3,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $71,365.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 7,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $137,289.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in American Superconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 187.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 101,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 7,126 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Superconductor (AMSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.