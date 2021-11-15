American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $25 million-$28 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $29 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised American Superconductor from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Superconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

American Superconductor stock opened at $16.04 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.98. American Superconductor has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The stock has a market cap of $455.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.14.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $27.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.90 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 25.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Superconductor will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 3,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $71,365.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 7,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $137,289.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

