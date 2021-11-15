America’s Car-Mart (CRMT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th. Analysts expect America’s Car-Mart to post earnings of $3.41 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $280.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.61 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 28.54%. On average, analysts expect America’s Car-Mart to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $126.19 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.40. The stock has a market cap of $824.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. America’s Car-Mart has a 12-month low of $95.07 and a 12-month high of $177.45.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, Director Joshua G. Welch bought 2,539 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.75 per share, with a total value of $316,740.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in America’s Car-Mart stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,642 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.91% of America’s Car-Mart worth $8,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

